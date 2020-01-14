Sony is skipping the world's biggest video game expo for a second year ahead of PS5 launch

Sony won't be going to this year's E3 event in Los Angeles.

The company's PlayStation arm, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), told several industry outlets that it wouldn't be attending the show, which is put on each year by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). Sony said the event didn't line up with the company's strategy for 2020.

"After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year," a spokesperson for SIE told The Verge.

"We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans."

The ESA, responding to Sony's decision, said it still expected this year's E3 to be "an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike."