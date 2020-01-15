Asia to trade mixed as investors await signing of US- China trade truce

Asia Pacific markets looked set to trade mixed on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. and China signing a phase one trade deal.

Nikkei shares pointed to a fractionally lower open for the Japanese market. In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.25% in early trade, with most sectors trading up.

The session follows a muted finish on Wall Street overnight where major investment banks posted quarterly earnings.

Officials from the U.S. and China are expected to sign the trade agreement on Wednesday after the two countries last month agreed to the deal in principle, where Washington said it would cancel or reduce some tariffs in exchange for China purchasing more American products and addressing U.S. concerns on areas of technology and financial services.

The deal is expected to include a commitment from China to buy about $200 billion of U.S. goods over two years, which includes about $80 billion in manufactured goods, $53 billion in energy, $32 billion in agriculture and $35 billion in services.

"Market moves have been relatively subdued ahead of the signing," said Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, in a morning note.