ZipRecruiter CEO says one move will make your job application 50% more likely to be read

January is the busiest month of the year for job postings.

However, more openings also means more people are applying, and it can be hard to get your application to stand out in a sea of applicants.

Ian Siegel is the CEO of ZipRecruiter, which has helped over 120 million job seekers look for work online. He says one of the biggest factors in getting a new job is timing.

"Applications to jobs within the first seven days have a 50% higher likelihood of being read by the employer," said Siegel, and having your application read gives you a much better chance of landing the job.

But there's more to getting the job than applying early. You'll need an application that stands out and, hopefully, an interview that leads to an offer.

Check out this video to see Siegel's tips for applying to jobs as well as the one thing he says you need to do in every job interview.

