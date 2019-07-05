Indeed and Monster — how job sites work, and why they may not be as important as you think

The economy is still growing and unemployment is low, yet job openings are taking longer to fill. Are career websites the answer?

It turns out they may make the process even more difficult.

The sheer number of jobs posted and applications sent through career websites such as LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor is staggering.

In May, career website Indeed had 57 million unique U.S. visitors to its site. Glassdoor saw 24 million. ZipRecruiter trailed them, with just over 16 million, all according to Comscore. Every minute on Monster's worldwide network there are 29 resumes uploaded and 7,900 jobs searched.

Yet a majority of employers still say it is harder to find candidates for their open positions, according to a survey by The Harris Poll published at the end of 2018.

