Mnuchin says China trade war 'absolutely' worth it even if a phase one deal is all the US gets

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin believes the U.S. trade war with China will have been worth it even if an incomplete deal is all that is reached.

"Absolutely," Mnuchin said, in response to being asked on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday whether he thought the "phase one" agreement was enough to make the protracted dispute valuable to the U.S.

Mnuchin has been one of President Donald Trump's lead negotiators during talks with the Chinese. He described the administration's view of economic policy to explain why he thinks the phase one deal is good enough to have been worth the trade war.

"Look at the President's economic plan: The economy is performing because it was all about tax cuts, regulatory relief and trade. We now have USMCA that's going to pass the Senate this week, we have China phase one, there's a deal with Japan, a deal with Korea – these are all going to have significantly positive effects on the 2020 economy," Mnuchin said.

Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He are expected to sign the phase one deal at the White House on Wednesday. While Trump said last week his administration will begin negotiating the next part of the trade deal "right away," the president also said he may "wait to finish 'til after the election."

"Because by doing that, I think we can actually make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal," Trump said last Thursday.