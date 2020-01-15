Mnuchin says more tariffs will be rolled back in phase two of trade deal

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that a future "Phase Two" trade deal with China would ease U.S. tariffs on goods purchased from Beijing even if the second round of negotiations is itself segmented into multiple rounds.

"Just as in this deal there were certain rollbacks, in 'Phase Two' there will be additional rollbacks," he told CNBC. "It's really just a question of — and we've said before — Phase Two may be 2A, 2B, 2C. We'll see."

"The first step is really focusing on enforcement, but this gives China a big incentive to get back to the table and agree to the additional issues that are still unresolved," he added.

Mnuchin joined CNBC hours before top American and Chinese negotiators are expected to signed a key "Phase One" deal that is expected to include an agreement by China to purchase some $200 billion of U.S. goods over two years.

But the deal is also expected to lower structural barriers for American companies hoping to do business in China. Specifically, the pact is said to address concerns of U.S. executives who've long complained that they are routinely pressured, if not outright forced, to share key technologies in exchange for market access.

Though China denies it forces foreign companies to surrender proprietary technologies, American companies say they're often compelled to share business secrets through backdoor tactics like joint ventures. Such practices, combined with Beijing's practice of subsidizing domestic business, can build competitive rivals to Americans companies seemingly overnight.

One of the thorniest issues between the U.S. and China over the last two years, accusations of forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft should be remedied in the first phase deal, Mnuchin said.

"It's not a question of admission, it a question of what they're going to do," the Treasury Secretary said. "And China has agreed to put together very significant laws to change rules and regulations and have made very strong commitments to our companies that there will not be forced technology going forward."

"And I think that's a very big win for our technology companies, for our businesses and for American workers," he added.

Other areas of concern expected to be tackled in the deal include the misuse of pharmaceutical-related intellectual property and access for U.S. financial companies to Chinese markets.

Those qualms helped drive President Donald Trump to start a tit-for-tat trade war with China nearly two years ago, when he first announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The feud between the globe's two largest economies has resulted in each side slapping levies on billions of dollars' worth of imports and forced major American corporations to shift supply chains throughout Asia. U.S. farmers, in particular, have taken a heavy hit from the trade dispute after China began buying soybeans and other agricultural commodities from Brazil and other South American countries.

— CNBC's Eunice Yoon contributed reporting.