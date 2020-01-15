Watch: Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers ahead of House vote to send articles to the Senate

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected Wednesday morning to reveal which Democrats will serve as impeachment managers responsible for presenting evidence to the Senate during President Donald Trump's trial.

The House is also expected to vote on sending the impeachment articles to the Senate, a move that Pelosi held off for weeks in an effort to force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to terms for what she has called a fair process that would include new witnesses.

Trump was impeached by the House on Dec. 18.

McConnell vowed to set impeachment rules over Democrats' objections, denying the request to guarantee that witnesses would be called.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While withholding military aid, Trump in the call pressed his newly elected counterpart to announce an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.