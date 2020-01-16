5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Futures indicate more stock records at Wall Street's open

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 13, 2020 on Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

After the signing of the preliminary U.S.-China trade deal, stock futures were pointing to gains strong enough to put the Dow Jones Industrial Average at all-time highs at Thursday's open on Wall Street. The Dow on Wednesday closed above 29,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 also finished at a record but the Nasdaq's advance was just short of a record. This week's flood of bank earnings continued before the bell, with Morgan Stanley reporting fourth-quarter profit and revenue that blew away estimates. Thursday's economic calendar is also packed with December retail sales and the Philadelphia Fed's January manufacturing index out Thursday morning.

2. Trump on 'phase two' China trade talks: 'We're negotiating with the tariffs'

US President Donald Trump and Chinas Vice Premier Liu He, the country's top trade negotiator, hold a press conference before they sign a trade agreement with the US and China during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 15, 2020. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump, who signed the "phase one" trade deal with China, said U.S. tariffs will remain unless the two sides can reach a new agreement. "In other words, we're negotiating with the tariffs," Trump said at Wednesday's signing ceremony at the White House. In the initial deal, China agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods over the next two years and to crack down on intellectual property protections and what the U.S. considers the forced transfer of American technologies. The U.S. gave China some tariff relief.

3. House sends Trump impeachment articles to Senate for trial

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks as Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) looks on during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon September 10, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images

The president signed the China trade deal as the House prepared to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. The House did indeed vote Wednesday to shift the Trump impeachment to the upper chamber for trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he thinks the impeachment trial could begin as soon as Tuesday. Seven House Democrats were named to serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial. The 100 senators, in turn, will act as jurors. The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office.

4. 'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as billionaire activist Tom Steyer listens after the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Sen. Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released by CNN. The Democratic presidential rivals are strong progressives who had steadfastly refused to attack each other for more than a year on the campaign trail. But that changed Monday, when Warren said that, during a private meeting between the two in 2018, Sanders disagreed with her that a woman could win the presidency.

5. Tesla falls after Morgan Stanley recommends selling the stock

Elon Musk speaks on stage during the Westworld Featured Session during SXSW at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2018 in Austin, Texas. FilmMagic | HBO | Getty Images