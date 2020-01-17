US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning as investors digest growth data out of China.

At around 1:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 42 points, indicating a positive open of more than 31 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also higher.

U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs on Thursday amid stronger-than-expected results from Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, on the tech front, Microsoft rose to record levels and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reached a market cap of $1 trillion for the first time.

On Friday morning, new data out of China indicated that the economy grew at a pace of 6.1% in 2019, in line with expectations. Asian stocks jumped on the data release.

Investors will be monitoring new housing starts and building permits due in the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. Industrial production figures are set to be published at 9:15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment as well as the latest JOLTS report are due at 10 a.m. ET.

On the corporate front, Schlumberger, Citizens Fincl. and Kansas City Southern are set to report before the bell.

IMF Managing Director Georgieva is due to speak at the Peterson Institute at 10 a.m. ET.