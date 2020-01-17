PopSockets CEO says Amazon uses 'bullying with a smile' to press for lower prices

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends a commemoration ceremony held in front of Saudi consulate on the first anniversary of his murder, in Istanbul, Turkey on October 02, 2019.

Popular phone accessory maker PopSockets accused Amazon of "strong-arming" it and failing to remove fake products.

David Barnett, CEO of PopSockets, testified during a House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee hearing on competition in the digital economy in Colorado on Friday. Barnett claims Amazon pressured PopSockets to lower the price of its products on the platform and said if it failed to do so, the company would source product from the "grey market," or third-party sellers. PopSockets sells grips that attach to the back of cellphones.

"One of the strangest relationships I've had with a retailer is with Amazon," Barnett said. "The agreement appears to be negotiated in good faith, but what happens is there are phone calls where we get bullying with a smile."

Representatives from Amazon weren't immediately available for comment.

Barnett said Amazon uses a variety of tactics to "bully" businesses, such as threatening to send excess inventory back at a cost to the company. He also disputed Amazon's argument that there are other online marketplaces for businesses to sell their goods.

"We sell on the Walmart platform, sales are 1/38th of the sales we had on Amazon when we had a relationship," Barnett said. "And Target it's even less. These are small fractions."

PopSockets is just one of many brands that have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with selling products on Amazon's marketplace. In 2018, PopSockets attempted to stop selling directly with Amazon, citing the aggressive pricing atmosphere and other controlling tactics. Barnett said PopSockets is now "testing" a direct selling relationship with Amazon.