Netflix earnings, Trump speaks at Davos, IBM reports: 3 things to watch for on Tuesday

Netflix is set to report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after the bell.

Wall Street analysts are expecting the streaming media company to have earned 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter, more than the 30 cents per share it earned in the same quarter a year ago, according to FactSet.

Investors will pay attention to Netflix's subscriber growth in light of the increased competition in the streaming space. SunTrust analyst Matthew Thornton said he expects international paid subscription to grow by 7 million in the fourth quarter, in line with guidance, while domestic membership is expected to come in slightly ahead of the guidance of 0.6 million.

Shares of Netflix have rallied 15% in the past three months, despite the launch of Disney+ in mid-November.