Walmart shuffles executives after holiday season, chief merchant departing

Walmart is shuffling its executive team after the 2019 holiday season.

The company's chief merchant Steve Bratspies is set to depart, according to an internal memo sent to employees Friday by Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, which was reviewed by CNBC.

Bratspies is set to be replaced by Scott McCall, the memo said, who most recently led entertainment, toys and seasonal at Walmart. Bratspies had been with Walmart for more than 14 years.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as a team..." Bratspies said in an emailed statement. "I will always cherish my Walmart family and take pride in the growth we fueled together, but it's time for a new challenge. I am excited about what's ahead for me and for Walmart."

Walmart has yet to report its holiday sales, while rival Target earlier in the week said its 2019 holiday sales missed its estimates due to weakness in toys and electronics. Amazon, meantime, said it had a "record" holiday season, though it hasn't disclosed exact figures. ﻿

Walmart has also named Dacona Smith as chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., according to the memo. He previously held that title at the company's Sam's Club division.

Replacing Smith at Sam's Club is Lance de la Rosa, another company veteran, the memo said.

The memo said all of the changes are effective Feb. 1.

"These moves demonstrate the depth of talent in our business and the opportunity for the advancement at Walmart," Furner said in the memo.

Furner took over as the president and CEO of Walmart's U.S. division on Nov. 1. Prior to that, he was the head of Sam's Club.

Walmart shares were falling less than 1% Friday afternoon.

The retailer's stock has rallied nearly 20% over the past 12 months. Walmart has a market value of about $327.3 billion.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the shake-up.

Walmart is set to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results next month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.