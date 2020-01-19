'Bad Boys For Life' breaks January box office record, 'Dolittle' meets expectations

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in "Bad Boys For Life."

It was a battle between reboots this weekend at the box office and the tag team of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence came out on top.

"Bad Boys For Life," the third installment in the "Bad Boys" film franchise nabbed $59.1 million during its domestic debut, the highest opening of any new release in the month of January.

Previously, "Ride Along" held that title with a $41.5 million opening in 2014, according to data from Comscore.

"American Sniper" garnered $89.3 million during its wide release in 2014, but it had previously been released in a limited capacity, so it doesn't count as a new release.

For the full holiday weekend, Sony expects "Bad Boys for Life" to garner $68.1 million in North America.

Universal's "Dolittle" and "1917" were the second and third-highest grossing films of the weekend. "Dolittle" grabbed and estimated $22.5 million through Sunday and "1917" held strong with $22.1 million.

"Dolittle" is expected to sell another $7.5 million in ticket sales Monday and "1917" is expected to sell another $5 million.

Additionally, "Frozen II" added another $3.7 million domestically; "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" added $8.4 million; "Little Women" took in $5.9 million and "Jumanji: The Next Level" garnered $9.5 million.

As of Sunday, the 2020 box office has reached $642.3 million, up 11.9% from the start of the 2019 box office.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.