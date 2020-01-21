Asia stocks set to dip as investors await Bank of Japan rate decision

Stocks in Asia were set to dip at the open, with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) set to release its quarterly outlook report as well as its interest rate decision later in the day.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 24,060 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 24,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 24,083.51.
The Bank of Japan is set to release its quarterly outlook report at around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN, which could provide clues regarding the direction of the central bank's monetary policy. The BoJ will also announce its interest rate decision, which is widely expected to remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 declined about 0.4%.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that the global economic outlook "remains sluggish" as it trimmed its growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 to 2.9% and 3.3%, respectively.
"The projected recovery for global growth remains uncertain. It continues to rely on recoveries in stressed and underperforming emerging market economies, as growth in advanced economies stabilizes at close to current levels," IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in a written statement.
Markets stateside were closed on Monday for a holiday.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.610 after seeing earlier highs above 97.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.14 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 109.8 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6876 after recovering from lows below $0.687 yesterday.
