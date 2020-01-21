What to watch today: Dow to fall, Trump speaks at Davos and China says coronavirus spreads

American companies continue to report quarterly earnings today, with Dow stock IBM (IBM) coming after the bell. Netflix (NLFX), United Airlines (UAL), Capital One (COF) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) are also this afternoon. No major U.S. economic reports are out today. (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open on Tuesday, with global stocks from Asia to Europe under pressure. The U.S. market was closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. On Friday the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at record highs again. For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 were nearly 2% higher, while the Nasdaq's weekly gain was over 2%. (CNBC)

There are concerns this morning over a contagious strain of pneumonia in China. The outbreak of a new coronavirus in China killed four people, with confirmed cases exceeding 200 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, during which hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel. Experts recalled the economic fallout from the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome crisis in 2003. (CNBC)

The phase two trade deal with China would not necessarily be a "big bang" that removes all existing tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. "We may do 2A and some of the tariffs come off. We can do this sequentially along the way," he added.



* Ex-Trump advisor Gary Cohn: Tariffs 'totally hurt the United States' and 'collided' with the tax cut (CNBC)

Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin in earnest on Capitol Hill today, in a contentious proceeding to render judgment on the president's Ukraine actions in an election year. A first test will come midday when the session gavels open to vote on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules for debate. (AP)



* Dershowitz: Trump shouldn't be removed from office even if he is guilty of House charges (NBC News)

* Trump lawyers slam impeachment as attempt to overturn election as House calls him 'threat to nation' (CNBC)

* Trump on mission to sell US overseas as Senate trial resumes (AP)

The Democrats running for president in 2020 raised more than three times as much as Trump, which is unprecedented for a recent incumbent. The figures reflect sustained Democratic voter energy in 2020, though Trump still has a big fundraising edge over his individual opponents. (CNBC)



* Leading progressive congresswoman endorses Bernie Sanders for president (CNBC)

J.P. Morgan announced the creation of a new business called the Development Finance Institution to boost private investment in emerging-market development projects. The lender said it can finance more than $100 billion annually from its investment bank. (CNBC)

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had a "great discussion" with Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs. Macron and Trump agreed to hold off on a potential tariff war until the end of 2020 and continue negotiations. (Reuters)

Iran has asked the U.S. and French authorities for equipment to download information from black boxes on a downed Ukrainian airliner, a request that will add to international frustration at Tehran's failure to send the recorders abroad for analysis. Kiev has repeatedly called for Iran to return the black boxes from the U.S.-built Boeing 737. (Reuters)