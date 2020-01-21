Elizabeth Warren wants to create a Justice Department task force to investigate Trump administration corruption

Presidential contender Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday that she intends to create an independent task force within the Department of Justice that will investigate corruption by government officials during the Trump administration if she is elected president.

The Massachusetts senator announced the plan as part of a plan to restore "integrity and competence" to the federal government after President Donald Trump leaves office.

"If we are to move forward to restore public confidence in government and deter future wrongdoing, we cannot simply sweep this corruption under the rug in a new administration," Warren wrote in the plan.

The progressive Democrat cited a report produced by a nonpartisan good government group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which found "unprecedented" corruption in the Trump administration, as well as other reports of self-dealing among administration officials and the president's family members.

"That's why I will direct the Justice Department to establish a task force to investigate violations by Trump administration officials of federal bribery laws, insider trading laws, and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws, and give that task force independent authority to pursue any substantiated criminal and civil violations," she wrote.

Warren, who has been a fierce advocate of anti-corruption legislation from the Senate, went a step further on Tuesday by calling for investigations and possible prosecutions of Trump administration officials.

Historically, presidents have been wary to pursue investigations of their predecessors, even from opposing parties. Trump has come under scrutiny for his attempts to wield the power of the Justice Department against his perceived enemies.

Trump is expected to face the first full day of Senate impeachment trial proceedings on Tuesday over allegations that he abused his power and obstructed Congress in an effort to pressure the government of Ukraine to open investigations into Biden and his family. The president has denied wrongdoing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner, has said that he would let the Justice Department decide whether to investigate Trump, but would not order such an investigation.

"Look, I would not direct my Justice Department like this president does. I would let them make their independent judgment," Biden said during the fifth Democratic debate in November.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The roll-out of Warren's plan comes in the final days before the first delegates are awarded in the Democratic primary. Iowa will host the first caucus on Feb. 3, followed by voting in New Hampshire on Feb. 11. Warren is polling in third place nationally, behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Warren also pledged in the new plan to:

Ask for the resignations of all political appointees, including U.S. Attorneys, with exceptions for national security and continuity.

End federal contracts that the government entered into "as a result of corruption in the Trump administration"

Announce her Cabinet choices by Dec. 1, 2020, as other top nominations by the middle of that month.

Refuse to hire any current lobbyists, or any individual who served as a corporate lobbyist in the past six years, with no exceptions.

The plan also calls for a diverse Cabinet and senior leadership team. Warren committed in the plan to have at least half of her Cabinet positions filled by women and people who are "non binary," or who do not identify as male or female.﻿