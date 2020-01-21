GM unveils Cruise Origin driverless shuttle

Cruise, a majority-owned subsidiary of General Motors, debuted its first vehicle specifically designed to operate without a driver on board at an event in San Francisco Tuesday night.

The driverless, electric shuttle, which it's calling Origin, does not feature manual controls such as pedals or a steering wheel.

"It is self driven. It is all electric. It is shared. It is a production vehicle," Cruise CEO Dan Amman said before Cruise founder, President and CTO Kyle Vogt, demonstrated the vehicle's design and key features.

Ammann alluded to a shuttle-like vehicle, offering more interior space than a traditional car, in a Medium post last month called "We need to move beyond the car."

Cruise's current self-driving test fleet is based on GM's all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV. One iteration of the car unveiled in January 2018 included no manual controls, but still maintained the car's traditional interior.

Tuesday's event comes six months after Cruise delayed the launch of a commercial, self-driving vehicle service in San Francisco, which it had expected to deploy in 2019. The company said its vehicles required further testing.

Ammann, formerly president of GM, and GM CEO Mary Barra have said the launch of the company's self-driving vehicles would be "gated by safety." The postponement was an example of the technical and regulatory difficulties companies face in making truly driverless vehicles into a reality.