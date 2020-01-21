Lawmakers want to end age discrimination — and that's good for your wallet

Lawmakers passed a bill last week that would allow seniors to fight age discrimination in the workplace more easily — and that could help protect older Americans at a precarious time in their financial lives.

The House of Representatives passed the Protecting Older Workers against Discrimination Act on Wednesday in a 261-155 vote.

The bill would restore protections eroded by a 2009 Supreme Court ruling in Gross v. FBL Financial Services, Inc., which made it more difficult for workers age 40 and older to sue businesses for age discrimination such as being forced out of a job or denied a work opportunity, according to experts.

The Supreme Court said in its ruling that older Americans must prove age was a decisive factor in an employer's decision. The bill would revert to the previous legal threshold, a lower bar that said older workers must prove age was just one of several factors.

Around 61% of older workers have either faced or observed age bias, according to a 2018 survey conducted by AARP, an advocacy group for older Americans.