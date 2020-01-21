Netflix tried to show how popular 'The Witcher' is with a Google Trends chart

Netflix didn't have much to say about its new streaming competition in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Instead it let a Google Trends chart do the talking. The chart, which Netflix included in its quarterly letter to shareholders, compares global Google search trends for Netflix's "The Witcher," Disney's "The Mandalorian," Amazon's "Jack Ryan" and Apple's "The Morning Show."

Global Google search trends

However, as Netflix noted in a footnote, the chart shows global trends and Netflix's most prominent rival, Disney+, is not yet available around the world. Disney launched its streaming service in November in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and The Netherlands. It will roll out in parts of Europe in March and in Latin America in October. Taking the same chart and limiting it to searches in the U.S., "The Mandalorian" does a lot better against "The Witcher."

U.S. Google search trends