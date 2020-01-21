Oh, baby! 3 steps to prepare your finances for your new arrival

If you think bringing a new human into the world is daunting, wait until you see what he or she will do to your budget.

It will cost a middle-income married couple an average of $233,610 to raise a child from birth through age 17, according to 2015 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In fact, your child is costing you a bundle before you even bring him or her home.

Hospitals charge an average of $32,062 for a Caesarean childbirth and $22,734 for a vaginal delivery, with out-of-pocket payments for these procedures approaching $2,000 — and that's if you have health insurance through your employer, according to Truven Health Analytics.

But don't let the numbers scare you off from an otherwise thrilling time in your life. With the proper planning, you can work your child's expenses into your cash flow — and even set aside some money for those far-off college costs.

"It's an exciting time," said Winnie Sun, founding partner of Sun Group Wealth partners in Irvine, California. "Some of us think, 'How am I going to afford another person in my life?'"

"Start with a budget," she said.