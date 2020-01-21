'Nobody knows' if Putin sees a niche for himself after 2024, VTB's Kostin says

Andrey Kostin, chief executive officer of VTB Bank PJSC,looks on during a panel session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Constitutional reforms in Russia were a surprise to everybody and only President Vladimir Putin knows if he will carve out a niche for himself once his presidency ends in 2024, Andrey Kostin, president and chairman of Russia's VTB Bank, told CNBC Tuesday.

Russia saw extreme political upheaval last week with Putin announcing constitutional reforms that ostensibly increased the powers of Russia's parliament and diminished those of future presidents.

The announcement led to the resignation of government — apparently in order to facilitate the reforms — and the installation of new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (previously the head of the Federal Tax Service that he was widely praised for modernizing) after Dmitry Medvedev resigned.

A key part of the plans would beef up the powers of the State Council, a largely ceremonial advisory body led by Putin, leading Russia watchers to speculate that Putin is preparing to extend his influence over the country when his current presidential term ends in 2024.

But Kostin, who leads the majority state-owned bank which is the second largest lender in the country, said the reforms were "unexpected for everybody" and they did not necessarily mean more powers for the president.

"Presidential power in Russia is very big, it's probably much bigger than in America as we see now, but I think to a certain extent those constitutional reforms will give more powers to other bodies rather than the president," he said.

"Why was it done? Well, Putin explained that it was a next step in developing the Russian constitution and Russian state. Whether he sees any niche for himself (after 2024), nobody knows except him probably. It's too early to say because he still has four years to serve."