First FANG stock report, home sales, J&J earnings: 3 things to watch for on Wednesday

Reed Hastings attends the Netflix & Mediaset Partnership Announcement, Rome, 8th October 2019. Ernesto S. Ruscio | Getty Images

1. Netflix's earnings after the bell Tuesday

Netflix was the first of the so-called FANG stocks to report its fourth-quarter earnings. The streaming giant earned $1.3 per share in the quarter, beating analysts' estimate of 52 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue came in slightly above expectations, reporting $5.47 billion in sales versus an estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix missed analysts' expectations for domestic subscriber adds, however. The company grew US membership by 550,000 in the fourth quarter, versus 589,000 expected, per FactSet estimates. Shares of Netflix were down more than 2% following the results in after-hours trading Wednesday.

2. Johnson & Johnson also reports

Johnson & Johnson is set to report quarterly results on Wednesday before the bell. The pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods company is expected to have earned $1.87 per share in the fourth quarter, slightly down from the $1.97 a share earned in the same quarter a year ago, according to FactSet. Johnson & Johnson has a good track record of beating Wall Street earnings estimates. According to Bespoke Research Group, it has topped expectations 95% of the time during its last 73 reports. Shares of Johnson & Johnson have had a rocky year as the company dealt with the opioid and talc powder litigation. The stock gained less than 10% in 2019, lagging the S&P 500′s near 30% rally.

3. Existing home sales to rebound?