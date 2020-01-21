Treasury yields sink as Wuhan virus outbreak spooks risk markets

U.S. government debt prices were sharply higher Tuesday morning after an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus linked to pneumonia in China sent investors fleeing risk assets. At around 2:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7917%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also down at 2.2464%.

Treasurys

The outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China has killed four people with confirmed cases exceeding 200 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, during which hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel. Late on Monday, Chinese authorities confirmed that the virus is contagious, and experts have called back the economic fallout from the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) crisis in 2003.