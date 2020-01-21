Treasury yields sink as Wuhan virus outbreak spooks risk markets

U.S. government debt prices were sharply higher Tuesday morning after an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus linked to pneumonia in China sent investors fleeing risk assets.
At around 2:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7917%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also down at 2.2464%.
The outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China has killed four people with confirmed cases exceeding 200 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, during which hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel.
Late on Monday, Chinese authorities confirmed that the virus is contagious, and experts have called back the economic fallout from the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) crisis in 2003.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday revised down its economic growth projections for 2020 from 3.4% to 3.3%. The U.S. growth outlook was revised down to 2.0% from 2.1% in the IMF's October forecast.
On the data front, U.S. Redbook figures are due at 8:55 a.m. ET.
Auctions will be held Tuesday for $42 billion worth of 13-week Treasury bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills.