Aerospace & Defense

Boeing CEO says it will keep paying its dividend despite Max crisis

Anjali Robins
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California
Reuters/Mike Blake

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday that the company will not cut its dividend despite the extended grounding of its 737 Max jet.

"I believe we have the financial capacity and capability to do the things we need to do ... but the recovery, when we get to the end and start shipping airplanes, et cetera, supports maintaining our dividend. And I will stay on that path unless something dramatic changes," Calhoun said on a conference call with reporters.

Shares of Boeing were down more than 1% on Wednesday, and are down roughly 30% since last February, before the Max was grounded. The stock has a dividend yield of about 2.65%. 