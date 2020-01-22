Controversial judicial reform still 'needed,' Polish prime minister says after EU battle

From August 1, 2019, Polish citizens under the age of 26 who earn less than 85,528 zloty ($22,207) a year will no longer have to pay income tax.

Poland continues to have a strained relationship with Brussels after several years of legal disputes over changes to the country's judiciary, and fears over increasing authoritarianism in the Eastern European nation.

The dispute came to a head last October when the European Commission referred Poland to the EU's Court of Justice in order to, it said, "protect judges from political control" that had been introduced by Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS).

Brussels objected to the fact that judges in Poland could be subjected to investigations and sanctions based on their rulings and that their judicial independence could be affected. In November, the court ruled that the changes were against EU law and could undermine the independence of courts and discriminated between genders.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC Wednesday that he hoped a solution would be found "very quickly" and seemed unrepentant, saying there was public support for the reforms and that changes were needed.

"After four years of discussions with the European Commission (public support) is still at 80%," he said, speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and brushing off questions over protests by members of the judiciary against the changes.