Coronavirus looks like it's contained for now, pharma CEO says

The coronavirus spreading in China appears to be contained for the time being, according to the CEO of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca had "plans for this kind of event" but, like competitor Merck, was waiting for guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) on how to respond to the outbreak.

"It really looks like at this point it's very contained," Soriot told CNBC. "We have a very large presence in China — we're the number one pharmaceutical company there, we employ 16,000 people — so as you would imagine it matters to us, we really care a lot and we'll monitor this, but it really looks like it's contained for the time being."

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can be transmitted between animals and humans, and cause a range of illnesses from the common cold to more severe respiratory diseases, according to the WHO.

A new strain of coronavirus that causes pneumonia was identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this month, with Chinese authorities confirming 440 cases and nine fatalities so far.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first U.S. case of coronavirus on Tuesday, and cases of the disease have also been reported in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.