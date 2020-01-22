Mark Cuban says he's still 'very bullish' on Netflix and hasn't sold a share

"Shark Tank" investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he's still a big Netflix bull.

"I haven't sold any shares and I'm still very bullish on it," Cuban said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Wednesday. "They always offer weak guidance and it's always been the discussion the day after earnings ... All the trends are going in their favor, more so than their competitors."

Netflix reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after the bell. The company beat on the top and bottom line, but gave disappointing guidance and posted a miss on domestic subscriber growth. Shares of Netflix were down 2% Wednesday.

