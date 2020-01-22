Earnings, ECB decision, job market check: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Thursday

An attendee wears a Genius VR headset at the Intel booth during CES 2019 consumer electronics show, January 10, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

Technology company Intel reports earnings after the bell on Thursday. Bank of America said it will be watching for how Intel is working to combat market share loss, especially to AMD.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting Intel to report earnings per share of $1.25, compared with the $1.28 per share earned in the fourth quarter the year prior. Sales are expected to come in at $19.23 billion, topping last year's $18.657 billion in sales in the fourth quarter. Shares of Intel are up nearly 30% in the past 12 months.

We'll also get earnings from consumer goods company Procter & Gamble before the bell on Thursday. Analysts are estimating earnings of $1.37 per share, topping last year's second quarter of $1.25 per share, according to FactSet. Sales are forecast to come in at $18.417 billion, compared to the $17.438 billion earned in the same quarter last year. Shares of Procter & Gamble have rallied nearly 40% in the past 12 months.

Airlines American and Southwest will also report quarterly earnings before the bell on Thursday. Airline stocks have been hit this week due to concerns that the coronavirus outbreak in China would dent international travel.