Trump calls Boeing 'a very disappointing company' as 737 Max crisis grows

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Boeing a "big disappointment" after the manufacturer pushed back when it expects its beleaguered 737 Max to return to service after two fatal crashes.

"Very disappointing company," Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen when asked about Boeing's new timeline. "This is one of the greatest companies of the world as of a year ago and all of a sudden things happened."

Boeing executives have told suppliers and airline customers that it doesn't foresee regulators lifting a flight ban on the 737 Max until June or July, months later than originally expected. The new timeline that Boeing disclosed on Tuesday after it was first reported by CNBC, sent Boeing's stock down more than 3%.

The crisis over the planes, which regulators grounded in March after two nearly-new Boeing 737 Max jetliners crashed within five months has already cost thousands of jobs. Boeing suspended production of the planes this month, a move that has rippled through its supply chain and cost airlines more than $1 billion in revenue.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.