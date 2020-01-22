Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
logo

Trump calls Boeing 'a very disappointing company' as 737 Max crisis grows

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Trump called Boeing a 'big disappointment' after the company pushed back the 737 Max's return to service.
  • The crisis over Boeing's 737 Max planes after two crashes has already cost thousands of jobs.
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently estimated it could cost half a point of economic growth.
VIDEO0:2900:29
Trump: The Boeing situation is a 'big disappointment'
Squawk Box

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Boeing a "big disappointment" after the manufacturer pushed back when it expects its beleaguered 737 Max to return to service after two fatal crashes.

"Very disappointing company," Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen when asked about Boeing's new timeline. "This is one of the greatest companies of the world as of a year ago and all of a sudden things happened."

Boeing executives have told suppliers and airline customers that it doesn't foresee regulators lifting a flight ban on the 737 Max until June or July, months later than originally expected. The new timeline that Boeing disclosed on Tuesday after it was first reported by CNBC, sent Boeing's stock down more than 3%.

The crisis over the planes, which regulators grounded in March after two nearly-new Boeing 737 Max jetliners crashed within five months has already cost thousands of jobs. Boeing suspended production of the planes this month, a move that has rippled through its supply chain and cost airlines more than $1 billion in revenue.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

VIDEO1:0101:01
President Trump on the coronavirus: We have it totally under control
Squawk Box