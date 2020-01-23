Asia stocks set to dip as coronavirus death toll rises in China

Stocks in Asia were set to decline at the open on Thursday as the death toll rises in China due to a pneumonia-like virus outbreak.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,820 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,830 — as compared with the Nikkei 225's last close at 24,031.35. Japan's trade data for December is expected to be out around 7:50 p.m. HK/SIN.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling about 0.3%. Investors will await the release of employment data in the country for December, set to be out at about 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Investor sentiment has taken a hit this week as the mysterious coronavirus that has infected hundreds in China spreads. The World Health Organization postponed a decision Wednesday over whether to declare the disease a global health emergency.
Overnight stateside, stocks finished the session little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 9.77 points to 29,186.27 while the S&P 500 eked out a small gain, closing at 3,321.75. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1% to 9,383.77.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.500 after seeing earlier highs above 97.65.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.80 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 110 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6843 after seeing highs above $0.688 earlier in the trading week.
Here's a look at what's on tap in the day ahead: