Travelers wearing face masks stand in line inside the departure hall at West Kowloon Station, operated by MTR Corp., in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in China rose to 634, and a new case was reported in Singapore, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing China state television. The virus has killed 17 people.

Local authorities in China have quarantined two major cities, with more lockdowns expected Friday. The state has also canceled Lunar New Year's events in Beijing amid worries about the spread of the virus.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.