Europe stands firm on tech tax in the face of Trump's tariff threats ... for now

European leaders appear to be standing firm on plans to impose digital services taxes on U.S. tech giants in the coming months, despite President Trump threatening to retaliate against the move. How long that resistance against the U.S. can last amid the threat of retaliatory tariffs on Europe's lucrative (and vulnerable) car industry is yet to be seen. Finance ministers of the U.K., France and Italy have signaled to CNBC that they plan to proceed with taxing U.S. digital tech firms if a global solution cannot be found. Levies would hit U.S. tech firms such as Facebook, Amazon and Google. Italy's Economy and Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri told CNBC on Wednesday: "If there will not be a solution at a global level, we will go ahead," but added that "we are very committed in finding a global solution to this problem." "We are engaged in the process on a global basis. Our tax is designed in a way the nobody has to pay now - the payment is due to happen the following year. And it already has a sunset clause so it will automatically expire if there is a global solution," he said.

France has plans to introduce a 3% tax on sales generated by tech firms, and the U.K. also plans to levy a 2% tax on the revenues of search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces that derive value from U.K. users. Italy announced a similar 3% tax on internet transactions too.

Global solution?

The OECD has intervened to try and find a global solution and there are signs of ceasefire with France already agreeing to delay the imposition of its own digital tax. The U.K. and Italy have signaled that their own tax plans were either temporary or in lieu of an international solution led by the OECD. For its part, the OECD's Secretary General Angel Gurria told CNBC this week that he believed a solution could be found by the end of the year. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that his country had accepted a postponement of the payments to the end of 2020, but the battle was not yet over. "In exchange of this postponement … the U.S. accepts to suspend the sanctions against France," Le Maire said. But, he said the OECD needed to lead the creation of an international framework for digital taxation that was fair. "We still need to have a clear understanding of what will be the working basis at the OECD. And we want this basis to be solid, credible and fair. An optional basis would not be credible," Le Maire said. "So, there's still some work to be done." On Wednesday, U.K. Finance Minister Sajid Javid had told CNBC that the U.K. would go ahead with its own digital services tax in April, but that it too was ready to subsume that to an international deal. "It is a proportionate tax, and a tax that is deliberately designed as a temporary tax," Javid said before adding, "It will fall away when there is an international agreement."

