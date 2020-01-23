The telecom stock Berkshire owns boasts about the "killer app" for cord-cutting era

Liberty Global Mike Fries does not seem overly concerned about the cord-cutting and phone-streaming era. He thinks the old-guard telecom company holds the "killer app": broadband technology.

"There are pros and cons in cord-cutting," Fries told CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

"We've always been a video aggregator, whether cable or satellite and the industry is moving into OTT [over-the-top] aggregation of Netflix and Youtube," he told CNBC's Squawk Box from Davos. "This is a revenue stream we want to protect and we're launching really advanced versions of the box that can speak to the age of Netflix, Amazon or the BBC, wherever you want to go."

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said during a CNBC interview after its earnings report on Thursday, "We've made a pivot to a broadband-centric cable company, that whether for streaming or gaming or any other app that you're interested in on your television, the best WiFi, that's the No. 1 product."

Investors are not entirely sold on the argument from the telecom giant. Liberty Global shares have trailed the market significantly over the past year, down roughly 10%; year-to-date shares have declined 12%.

Comcast shares fell on Thursday despite reporting an earnings beat, though the broader market was down as well. Comcast shares have risen by 25% over the past year.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has added Liberty Global in recent years among its stock holdings. Buffett's investment conglomerate also owns a stake in Charter Communications, which is a major broadband player, though the stakes in both companies are of a size where in recent years the investments may have been directed by one of Buffett's investing managers, Ted Weschler or Todd Combs. Buffett's company has bought — and sometimes sold — shares in these stocks since as early as 2013.