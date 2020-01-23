Watch: Trump impeachment trial resumes with second day of arguments from House Dems

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is scheduled to resume Thursday as Democratic House managers press their case for the president's conviction and removal from office.

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff on Wednesday delivered a sweeping overview of Trump's alleged abuses of power and attempts to obstruct Congress.

Democrats were allotted 24 hours over three days to make their case before Trump's defense team takes to the floor.

In their presentation, House Democrats are seeking to win approval to call witnesses and introduce documents. Democrats need at least four Republicans votes to attain a simple majority.

The House impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In the call, Trump pressed his counterpart to announce an investigation into his Democratic rivals while withholding congressionally approved military aid.

A top government watchdog said last week that the Trump administration broke the law by withholding that military aid to Ukraine last summer "for a policy reason."

The report from the Government Accountability Office came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi authorized the transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate after a monthlong delay.

Trump was formally impeached by the House on Dec. 18 on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

