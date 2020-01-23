ZipRecruiter CEO says employers throw away job applications that have these three mistakes

Your job applications may be getting rejected with little to no consideration.

Around 70% of all resumes will be sorted by a computer algorithm before they ever get to a hiring manager, according to Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter. This means one simple mistake can get your resume thrown out.

Since it started, ZipRecruiter has received more than 500 million applications through its online job marketplace. Siegel says spelling and grammar mistakes are always an immediate rejection. However, there are two other errors many job seekers often make without knowing it.

Check out this video to see what miscues Siegel says will get you rejected by computers and hiring managers alike.

