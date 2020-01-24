Asia stocks set to trade cautiously as investors continue to weigh impact of coronavirus

Asia stocks were set to trade cautiously at the open on Friday after the World Health Organization (WHO) declined for a second day Thursday to formally designate a new coronavirus as a global health emergency.

Nikkei futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese shares, with the contract in Chicago at 23,830 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,790. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,795.44.

The Bank of Japan is set to release its monetary policy meeting minutes at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained around 0.3%.

Major markets across the region such as China and South Korea are closed on Friday ahead of the Lunar New Year that starts on Saturday.