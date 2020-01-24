Asia stocks set to trade cautiously as investors continue to weigh impact of coronavirus

Asia stocks were set to trade cautiously at the open on Friday after the World Health Organization (WHO) declined for a second day Thursday to formally designate a new coronavirus as a global health emergency.
Nikkei futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese shares, with the contract in Chicago at 23,830 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,790. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,795.44.
The Bank of Japan is set to release its monetary policy meeting minutes at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained around 0.3%.
Major markets across the region such as China and South Korea are closed on Friday ahead of the Lunar New Year that starts on Saturday.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed little changed as investors weighed the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher at 3,325.54 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2% to a record closing high of 9,402.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, declined 26.18 points to 29,160.09.
The moves stateside came after the WHO said it was "bit too early to consider this event is a public health emergency of international concern."
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.687 after seeing earlier lows below 97.5.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of economic uncertainty, traded at 109.51 per dollar after strengthening sharply from levels above 110 seen earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6843 after seeing highs above $0.687 yesterday.
Here's what's on tap in the day ahead:
