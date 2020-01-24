NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly says Mike Pompeo cursed her out for asking about removal of Ukraine ambassador

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the U.S. State Department

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed out an NPR reporter after she pressed him to answer questions about the removal of former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from her post in Ukraine, the outlet reported Friday.

The reporter, "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly, interviewed Pompeo on Friday amid President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, which centers around the president's dealings with Ukraine.

But Pompeo declined to answer multiple questions from Kelly about Ukraine, saying he had only agreed to discuss the administration's policies with regard to Iran.

NPR reported that "immediately after the questions on Ukraine, the interview concluded. Pompeo stood, leaned in and silently glared at Kelly for a period of several seconds before leaving the room."

An aide to the Cabinet official asked Kelly to follow Pompeo to his living quarters at the State Department without a recording device, but did not specify that the ensuing exchange would be off the record, according to NPR.