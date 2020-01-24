NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly says Mike Pompeo cursed her out for asking about removal of Ukraine ambassador

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed out an NPR reporter after she pressed him to answer questions about the removal of former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from her post in Ukraine, the outlet reported Friday.
The reporter, "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly, interviewed Pompeo on Friday amid President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, which centers around the president's dealings with Ukraine.
But Pompeo declined to answer multiple questions from Kelly about Ukraine, saying he had only agreed to discuss the administration's policies with regard to Iran.
NPR reported that "immediately after the questions on Ukraine, the interview concluded. Pompeo stood, leaned in and silently glared at Kelly for a period of several seconds before leaving the room."
An aide to the Cabinet official asked Kelly to follow Pompeo to his living quarters at the State Department without a recording device, but did not specify that the ensuing exchange would be off the record, according to NPR.
"Inside the room, Pompeo shouted his displeasure at being questioned about Ukraine," NPR reported. "He used repeated expletives, according to Kelly, and asked, 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?'"
On a radio program for NPR that aired Friday, Kelly provided more details about her unrecorded exchange with Pompeo.
"I was taken to the Secretary's private living room, where he was waiting, and where he shouted at me for about the same amount of time as the interview itself had lasted," Kelly said.
"He used the F word in that sentence, and many others. He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map I said yes. He called out for his aides to bring him a map of the world with no writing, no countries marked," Kelly said.
"I pointed to Ukraine," she said. "He put the map away. He said, 'People will hear about this,' and then he turned and said he had things to do, and I thanked him again for his time and left."
Neither the White House nor the State Department immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment on NPR's report. Kelly did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn message asking for further details.
Pompeo on Friday tweeted his plans to travel to Ukraine.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.