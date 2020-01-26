'Terrible,' 'heartbreaking,' 'devastated' — World leaders and athletes mourn the death of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2007 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The world mourned the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Sunday, with everyone from athletes to world leaders expressing grief and condolences on social media.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles Sunday morning. Gianna's teammate, the teammate's parent and the pilot also died in the crash.

Bryant played with the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, winning five NBA championships. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star and ranked fourth on the league's all-time scoring list.

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter, calling the news "terrible." Former President Barack Obama said the loss of Bryant and his daughter was "heartbreaking."