China and Apple's TV service will be under the spotlight when it reports earnings

Apple is set to report fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday after the closing bell, and it's a critical report for the company. Apple's fiscal first quarter covers the holiday shopping season and is the company's biggest quarter in terms of revenue.

This will be the first full quarter with iPhone 11 sales, so analysts and investors will watch closely to see how well the newest models, launched in September, are doing in the market. Apple's iPhone remains its biggest product and a subject of considerable investor interest. But attention will also be focused on AirPods, if Apple's services are showing up in the accounting, and demand in China.

Apple shares are up over 3% in 2020 so far, and up over 100% since it reported first quarter earnings in 2019. Apple's rise in recent weeks has led to a slew of analysts revising their price targets higher as the share price climbs.

Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $4.55, up from $4.18 per share from a year ago, according to Refinitiv. Revenue is expected to be $88.5 billion, up year-over-year from $84.3 billion.

But Apple shares tend to move on forward guidance during earnings reports. Analysts project $62 billion in sales and earnings per share of $2.82, according to a survey by Refinitiv. A shortfall in those areas could send shares lower.

Beyond the numbers, here are some more subtle things investors will be watching out for.