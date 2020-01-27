Boeing secures more than $12 billion in financing to help weather 737 Max crisis

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, along with one Boeing 787 at top, are parked at Grant County International Airport October 23, 2019 in Moses Lake, Washington.

Boeing has secured more than $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks as the industrial giant shores up its balance sheet amid the nearly yearlong grounding of the 737 Max following two fatal crashes, according to people familiar with the matter.

The manufacturer was trying to secure a loan of at least $10 billion, CNBC reported last week. Boeing declined to comment.

The two crashes — a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight last March — together killed all 346 people on board.

The size of the loan, at least $2 billion more than originally sought, is a vote of confidence in the manufacturer from Wall Street.

Boeing is expected to detail its financing strategy when it reports earnings before the market opens on Wednesday.

The loan is a delayed-draw loan, meaning Boeing may not use it immediately. The company suspended production of the planes, its best-selling aircraft, earlier this month.

