GM investing $3 billion to produce all-electric trucks, autonomous vehicles

DETROIT – General Motors on Monday announced it will invest $3 billion for production of "a variety" of all-electric trucks and SUVs, as well as the automaker's recently-unveiled Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle.

The investment will include $2.2 billion at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Michigan — the company's first plant completely devoted to all-electric vehicles — and $800 million in supplier tooling and "other projects related" to the vehicles at several facilities, the automaker said.

"We are truly building the future today," GM President Mark Reuss said during an event Monday at Detroit-Hamtramck.

The all-electric truck production is expected to include a Hummer pickup under the GMC brand. GM has not confirmed those plans.

Production of GM's first all-electric pickup is expected to begin in late 2021, according to the company. Production of the Cruise Origin, which GM and its Cruise autonomous vehicle unit unveiled last week in San Francisco, will follow "soon" after.