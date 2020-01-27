Here's why the stock market may be overreacting to the coronavirus threat

The continued spread of the coronavirus appears to be hitting global markets like a similar outbreak in 2003, but the history of recent health scares and market internals may mean the pullback won't last long and investors are currently overreacting. Stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 500 points, or 1.8% at one point, after confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally rose over the weekend. Markets also slumped in early 2003 amid an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, but many major indexes finished the year strong. "If the outbreak follows the course of past ones this century, the global economy faces just a temporary stumble," Michael Gregory of BMO Capital Markets said in a note to clients on Monday. The Wuhan coronavirus is still much smaller than the SARS outbreak of 2003, according to official numbers from governments around the world, but that could change as the outbreak continues. The coronavirus is expected to have more cases in China than SARS eventually, but the overall mortality rate appears to be lower for the new virus, said Chris Meekins, healthcare policy analyst at Raymond James. "People are under-appreciating how bad this is going to be in China, and over-appreciating how bad it is going to be in the U.S.," Meekins said.

Chinese officials said that more than 2,800 people in the country have been diagnosed with the virus, and that 81 have died. China also said the virus is contagious during its incubation period, which would make it harder to prevent the disease from spreading. By comparison, SARS could not be spread by people who weren't yet showing symptoms, Meekins said.

Market overdue for pullback