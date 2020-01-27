More than 2,700 cases of coronavirus in China as death toll climbs to 80

A Chinese health worker checks the temperature of a woman entering a subway station during the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival on January 25, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

More than 2,700 people in China are now said to have been infected by the fast-spreading coronavirus while more countries have reported their first confirmed cases. Chinese officials said, as of the end of Sunday, there are 2,744 confirmed cases, including 461 people in critical condition, as the death toll rose to 80. The deadly pneumonia-like virus comes from a large family of viruses known as coronaviruses, according to the World Health Organization. They are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. The new strain was first identified last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province. It has since spread beyond Wuhan to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Macao, and Hong Kong. In a press briefing, the National Health Commission said the incubation period for the virus is about 10 days and that it is contagious even during this stage, putting additional pressure on prevention control. That is said to be a major difference compared to SARS, where victims became contagious after they showed symptoms.

More potential cases in Wuhan

Wuhan's mayor said on Sunday that there could be about 1,000 more confirmed cases of the virus in the city. About 5 million people left Wuhan before travel was restricted, and nine million people are currently living there. Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities are currently in lockdown to restrict the virus' spread. The World Health Organization's director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is traveling to Beijing to meet with government and health officials. According to the organization, more data needs to be collected before the virus, which can spread through human-to-human contact, is declared a global health emergency.

Resident wear masks to buy vegetables in the market on January 23th, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

International outbreak

Watch: How Wuhan is handling the coronavirus outbreak