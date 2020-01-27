The secret to financial success: Paying off debt

Westend61

How to pay off debt

Make a repayment plan. Start by figuring out what you owe, then decide whether to use the "debt avalanche" or "debt snowball" method to chip away at those revolving loans. The avalanche method lists your debts from highest to lowest by interest rate. That way you pay off the debts that rack up the most in interest first. Alternatively, the snowball method prioritizes your smallest debts first, regardless of interest rate. The idea is that you'll gain momentum as the debts are paid off and that will motivate you to keep going. "Having a plan on how you'll pay off the debt can keep you focused on what it will take to attain 'financial freedom,'" Schwab-Pomerantz said.