Watch Hyundai's hilarious 'smaht pahk' Boston-themed Super Bowl ad

The 60-second "Smaht Pahk" spot will feature actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch and former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz. The ad centers around the company's "Remote Smart Parking Assist" feature, available on the 2020 Sonata vehicles. The feature lets vehicle owners move the car in and out of tight parking spaces using their key fob without needing to be physically inside the vehicle. Hyundai worked with Innocean USA and Canvas for the spot.

Hyundai's Super Bowl spot will plug a remote parking assist feature with the help of heavy Boston accents and a slate of celebrities with ties to the city.

Barney Goldberg, Innocean USA's executive creative director, told CNBC the company chose to focus on this one feature after narrowing down more than 340 scripts.

"[We're] not trying to say everything that's on every car — the Super Bowl audience is there to be entertained," Goldberg said. "One great point and entertain them is our formula."

Hyundai's decision to focus on Boston left some wondering if the company was betting on the New England Patriots landing in the Super Bowl. Goldberg said that wasn't the case.

"It was all about the accent and really nothing to do with the Patriots," he said. "It didn't serve us one way or another if they were in or out."

Of course, entertainment value isn't the only thing that matters with the massive audience of the Super Bowl when you're using it to launch a new car.

"It has a little heavier weight on it this year that it has to drive business metrics," Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda told CNBC. "It's a big investment for a big day."

The campaign will also include a TikTok challenge, a Twitter takeover on Super Bowl Sunday by Boston comedians Robert Kelly and Tony Viveiros, a letter of appreciation to Boston in the Boston Globe, local radio ads with Dratch, billboard and social media ads.

