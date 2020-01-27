Watch the Super Bowl commercials that have been released so far

The Super Bowl is less than a week away, but brands have already started releasing their commercials for the biggest TV event of the year.

Fox, the network airing the 2020 Super Bowl, had sold out its advertising slots by November. Fox had been selling 30-second slots for as much as $5.6 million. The brands advertising in this year's Super Bowl game include Facebook, Snickers, Heinz, Pop-Tarts, Procter & Gamble and more. Viewers should expect some political flavor too, with Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump airing their presidential campaign ads during the game.

Here are the Super Bowl commercials that have already been released. This list will be updated as brands release their official spots: