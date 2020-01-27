Watch the Super Bowl commercials that have been released so far

The Super Bowl is less than a week away, but brands have already started releasing their commercials for the biggest TV event of the year.
Fox, the network airing the 2020 Super Bowl, had sold out its advertising slots by November. Fox had been selling 30-second slots for as much as $5.6 million. The brands advertising in this year's Super Bowl game include Facebook, Snickers, Heinz, Pop-Tarts, Procter & Gamble and more. Viewers should expect some political flavor too, with Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump airing their presidential campaign ads during the game.
Here are the Super Bowl commercials that have already been released. This list will be updated as brands release their official spots:
Budweiser's "Typical American" spot is meant to juxtapose "viral acts of humanity," like a protester hugging a policeman, with common negative labels placed on Americans. The spot was done with David Miami and directed by filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow.
Hyundai's Super Bowl spot leans on heavy Boston accents to describe a smart parking feature that lets drivers automatically park the car using a key fob. The automaker's spot features Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.
The Super Bowl spot for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, the brand's organic beer, tells consumers if they buy a six-pack of the lager a portion of sales will go to farmers transitioning their farmland to organic.
The NFL's "Inspire Change" spot with retired NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, which premiered earlier this month during conference championship games, will run again as a 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl. Boldin tells the story about his cousin, Corey Jones, who was shot and killed by a police officer. The organization will also run another spot before kickoff.
Porsche will run its first Super Bowl spot since 1997 with a 60-second ad during the first quarter. The commercial will features a light-hearted car chase following someone stealing a Taycan Turbo S from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. The company released an extended cut of the ad on Friday.