Hyundai's Genesis is removing the helicopter from its Super Bowl ad after Kobe Bryant tragedy

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis is re-cutting its Super Bowl ad days before it airs in the game to remove the appearance of a stationary helicopter, following a helicopter crash Sunday that killed retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with seven others.

The spot, which stars Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, premiered on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the video had been set to private on YouTube.

A spokesman for Genesis said the brand was re-cutting the ad to remove the stationary helicopter that appeared in the first seconds of the commercial.

"The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to what happened Sunday," the spokesman said.

In the spot, the two throw a going away party for "old luxury," making way for the "new luxury" of the GV80 SUV. The spot was made with Genesis' agency, Innocean.

Earlier this week, Kraft Heinz snack brand Planters said it was pausing paid advertising behind a campaign about the apparent death of its mascot, Mr. Peanut, after the helicopter crash.