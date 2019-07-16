'Game of Thrones' nabs record 32 Emmy Award nominations, including best drama series, in final season

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.Marketsread more
The battle for the Iron Throne may have ended — in flames — but the cast and crew of "Game of Thrones" aren't done fighting. At least, when it comes to the 2019 Emmy Awards.
The HBO show earned a record 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including best drama series. The record had been held by "NYPD Blue," which had 27 nominations in 1994.
Despite mixed reviews for its final six episodes, "Game of Thrones" now has 160 Emmy nominations under its belt since it debuted in 2011 and a whopping 47 wins.
The show's awards range from acting nods to special effects achievements. Notably, "Game of Thrones" earned four nominations in the supporting actress in a drama series category — Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams — as well as three nominations in the supporting actor category — Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage.
Carice van Houten was recognized as a guest actress for her role as Melisandre, and Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington also scored their first nominations in the lead categories, having previously been nominated as supporting actors.
Dinklage is the only "Game of Thrones" actor to win an Emmy for his performance in the series. He has taken home three trophies in the supporting actor category for his role of Tyrion Lannister. He had been nominated for every season in which he has appeared, garnering eight nominations for the part in total.
The nods for "Game of Thrones" are just a part of HBO's massive Emmy nomination haul. The network scored 137 nominations for its shows and limited series, including "Chernobyl," "Sharper Objects," "Veep" and "Barry." Netflix was the next-highest network with 117 nominations.
Here are just some of the awards "Game of Thrones" is nominated for:
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Emilia Clarke — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Kit Harington — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series:
"Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Alfie Allen — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Peter Dinklage — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Gwendoline Christie — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Lena Headey — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Maisie Williams — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Sophie Turner — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Carice van Houten — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series:
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
David Nutter — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Miguel Sapochnik — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series:
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)