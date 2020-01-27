Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Winnebago, Biogen & more

Cowen upgraded the biotech company and said it liked the "opportunity" surrounding the company's Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab.

With this in mind, we like the opportunity BIIB presents as we head into the regulatory saga on aducanumab, and are upgrading BIIB to BUY. We acknowledge there are other risks along the way, and this stock call is based less on an opinion around the merits (or lack thereof) of the science/data and/ or the longer-term implications of the eventual regulatory outcome on adu. We cannot, however, underestimate investors' fear of missing out on the potential to get ahead of what might be an approval for the first ever disease-altering therapy for Alzheimer's, which simultaneously presents high unmet need and a large addressable market.