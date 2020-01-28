European stocks seen stabilizing after heavy losses on Monday

European stocks are set to open tentatively higher on Tuesday as investors monitor developments relating to the Chinese coronavirus, after global markets plummeted on Monday.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 27 points higher at 7,439, Germany's DAX is expected to climb by around 85 points to 13,290 and France's CAC 40 is set to open up around 36 points at 5,899, according to IG data.

Early calls point to some signs of stabilization after the pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 2.3% on Monday, with around 180 billion euros of market value wiped out.

Stocks worldwide suffered heavy losses after the death toll and incidence rate of the Wuhan coronavirus escalated over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, Chinese health authorities have confirmed that 106 people have died with 4,515 now infected, with cases reported in multiple countries around the world.

Stocks in Asia retreated on Tuesday afternoon, with South Korea's Kospi plunging 3.2% while Singapore's Straits Times index fell 2.59%. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for the prolonged Lunar New Year holidays.

Stateside on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day since October and fell into negative territory for the year, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month low as investors flocked to traditional safe-haven assets.

Back in Europe, Brexit is back in focus with the U.K. set to leave the European Union on Friday, beginning a transitional period in which both sides work toward the ambitious target of agreeing a new free trade agreement this year.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned the U.K. on Monday that the bloc will "never, never, never" compromise on the single market, accusing Britain of underestimating the cost of leaving.

In corporate news, Renault's board is set to meet Tuesday to approve the appointment for former Seat boss Luca de Meo as its next CEO, according to Le Figaro newspaper.